Corning (NYSE:GLW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

GLW opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,964. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

