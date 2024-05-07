Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $273.85 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

