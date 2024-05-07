CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by TD Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $99.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

