DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,378,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,809 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

