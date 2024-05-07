DZ Bank Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to “Buy”

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

NET opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,044,347 shares of company stock valued at $101,703,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 302.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 33.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

