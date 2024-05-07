EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

EQT stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

