Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3071 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Essential Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.74.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

