Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 496,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

