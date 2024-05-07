First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of First American Financial worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

