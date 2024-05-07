First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.31.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL opened at $188.02 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

