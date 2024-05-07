First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 704 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DV opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

