First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 171.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 910.4% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 191,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 172,695 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 575,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

