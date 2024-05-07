First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 129,785 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

