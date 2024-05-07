First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 319.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.