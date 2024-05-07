First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.