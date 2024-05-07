First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 636.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 152,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 242,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 139,232 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

