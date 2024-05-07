First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $170.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.