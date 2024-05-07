First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 49,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

