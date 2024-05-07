First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

