Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,008,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock worth $24,360,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

