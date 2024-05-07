FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Stock Down 1.4 %

FMC stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

