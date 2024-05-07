FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

FNOV stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $613.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

