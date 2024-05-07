GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

GPS stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

