Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

