Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Up 34.5%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares were up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 5,454,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,437,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.52.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

