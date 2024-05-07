Head to Head Analysis: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 4.06 $451.00 million $1.13 35.34 DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.62 $185.28 million $1.55 9.58

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 134.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 50.23% 96.43% 66.17% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 2.91% 0.99%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

