Head to Head Review: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 12.91% 1.05% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $240.24 million N/A $60.01 million $18.95 10.27 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.65 18.52

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National Bank Alaska and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First National Bank Alaska beats Touchstone Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Touchstone Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.