INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87). Approximately 1,365,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 407,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.63 ($0.77).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £72.39 million, a PE ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.23.

About INSPECS Group

(Get Free Report)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.