INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87). Approximately 1,365,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 407,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.63 ($0.77).
INSPECS Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £72.39 million, a PE ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.23.
About INSPECS Group
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than INSPECS Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.