Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.72 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

