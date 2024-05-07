Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

