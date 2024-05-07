Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

