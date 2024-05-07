Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of DMC Global worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.