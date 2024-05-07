Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $976.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 9.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

