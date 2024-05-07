Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Frontdoor worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $150,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.