Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $391,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

