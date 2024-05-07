Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

