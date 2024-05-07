Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 130.87 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.66. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of £208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.44 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

