McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $533.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $364.08 and a 52 week high of $544.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.16.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

