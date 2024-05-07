Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

