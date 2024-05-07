Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Down 11.7%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 3,195,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,806,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

