Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $343.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

