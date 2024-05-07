Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,557,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $733.05 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.