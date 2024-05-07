Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,288,013 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.21% of Leslie’s worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leslie’s by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.80 million, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.