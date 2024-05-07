Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 49,311 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.