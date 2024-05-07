Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 79,378 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

