Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $274.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

