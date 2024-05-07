Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Dover worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $181.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

