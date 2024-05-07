Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

