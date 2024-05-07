Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of NiSource worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.