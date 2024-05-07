Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.29% of RLI worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 14.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.